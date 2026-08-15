VDG member killed, another injured in firing

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 14: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed and another sustained serious bullet injuries after their fellow VDG member allegedly opened fire on them at village Damnote in Moungri area of Udhampur.

Police have arrested the accused VDG member, who happens to be cousin of the deceased. Weapon of offence, a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), issued to the accused for being VDG member, has also been seized.

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According to the police, the incident took place this morning when the trio was travelling towards Damnot Police Post from their village Sanser.

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During the journey, an argument reportedly broke out among them, following which the accused allegedly opened fire at the other two, resulting into death of one of the VDG members and bullet injury to the other.

The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh (38), son of Kartar Singh, resident of village Sanser, Damnote. The injured VDG member, Romesh Singh (36), son of Nek Ram, resident of Sanser, was later shifted to hospital and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The accused, who is also a VDG member and happens to be cousin of the deceased, has been identified as Surjeet Singh, son of Chain Singh, resident of Sanser, Damnote.

On receiving information about the incident, SHO Panchari Yogeshwar and PSI Manveer Singh, Incharge Police Post Damnote, along with a police team, rushed to the spot. The victims were immediately shifted to PHC Damnote, where doctors declared Baldev Singh as brought dead.

As the accused fled the scene after committing crime, Panchari Police teams were rushed to different locations and after sustained efforts, he was arrested.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances and motive behind the firing.