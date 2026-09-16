VDG member injured in accidental gun fire

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 15: A member of a Village Defence Group (VDG) sustained bullet injury after his weapon accidentally went off during patrolling in the Majalta area, here this morning.

Reports said that VDG member Parshotam Lal, son of Saratu Singh was part of a night patrol deployed to guard his native Chore Panjian village in Majalta when his weapon accidently went off causing gunshot injuries to his abdomen.

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He was soon shifted to District Hospital Udhampur for treatment and his condition was stated to be stable.

Police have registered a case in this connection and started investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

The incident occurred amid intensified patrolling and area domination operations in the Majalta forests following reports of suspicious movement in the Brettal-Khubban and adjoining areas over the past few days. Police and other security agencies have stepped up searches and surveillance across the forested areas. However, no trace of the suspected persons has been found so far.