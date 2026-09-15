JAMMU, Sep 15: A member of a Village Defence Group (VDG) sustained injuries after his weapon accidentally went off during patrolling in the Majalta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, official said on Tuesday.

VDG member Parshotam Lal was part of a night patrol deployed to guard his native Chore Panjian village when his weapon reportedly discharged, causing gunshot injuries to his abdomen, the officials said.

They said he was immediately evacuated and shifted to a hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

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The incident occurred amid intensified patrolling and area domination operations in the Majalta forests following reports of suspicious movement in the Brettal-Khubban and adjoining areas over the past few days.

Police and other security agencies have stepped up searches and surveillance across the forested areas. However, no trace of the suspected persons has been found so far, the officials said. (Agencies)