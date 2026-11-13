VDG member falls to death

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 12: A Village Defence Group (VDG) member here today allegedly died after falling from a hill in Laggali area of Dhandrath.

The deceased was identified as Sukhdev Singh, 57, son of Mehant Singh, resident of Dugga Dhandrath, Tehsil Ramban.

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Family sources informed that Sukdev Singh sustained a head injury due to a fall.

Following the incident, his body was shifted to District Hospital Ramban for post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities.

Police initiated inquest proceedings in the case under Section 194 of BNSS to ascertain circumstances surrounding the death.

After post-mortem and other legal formalities, the body was handed over to family members for last rites.