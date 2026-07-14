VC presents gold medals, merit certificates to students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The University of Jammu here today organized a special ceremony to present gold medals and merit certificates to the students who could not receive the same during Special Convocation held on November 13, 2025, owing to unavoidable circumstances.

In accordance with provisions of the University Statutes, gold medalists who were unable to attend the convocation are awarded their medals subsequently. Acting on requests from eligible students, the University presented gold medals and merit certificates to the medalists belonging to the batches of 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 at a ceremony held at Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat.

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A total of ten gold medalists were felicitated on the occasion. The medals were presented by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Umesh Rai, in the presence of Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Prof. J.P Singh Joorel, Dean Academic Affairs; Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Registrar; Sanjeev Mahajan, Controller of Examinations; and other University officials.

Prof. Umesh Rai congratulated the gold medalists and said that the University takes immense pride in celebrating the achievements of its students.

He encouraged the awardees to remain connected with their alma mater and continue making meaningful contributions in their professional and social lives. Prof. Neelu Rohmetra extended her congratulations to the achievers and wished them success and fulfillment in all their future endeavours.

She expressed hope that they would carry forward the values learnt at the University and will use their knowledge and abilities to make a positive contribution in society to improve the lives of those around them.

Prof. J.P Singh Joorel also spoke on the occasion.