VC, Kashmir University meets Governor

Srinagar, October 9: Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Prof. Ahmad briefed Governor about various administrative and academic issues of importance and informed about the schedules of various professional and non-professional examinations to be conducted by the University in this academic year.

Governor congratulated the VC and his colleagues for getting the ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Glaciology from the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, and urged him to make best efforts for getting the status of University with ‘Potential of Excellence’.