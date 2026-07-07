VC inaugurates online training programme “EnviroWaterMat2026” at SMVDU

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 6: A 6-day Online Short-Term Training Programme "EnviroWaterMat2026: Innovation for Sustainability" was inaugurated here today at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra under the UGC- Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre.

This programme has been designed for one week from 6th - 11th July, 2026, in line with the Guidelines of UGC MMTTC. The programme aims to enhance academic, professional and personal competencies of faculty members working in the area of Environment, Water Conservation and Sustainable Development across HEI's. A total of around 204 participants from various parts of the country have registered for this programme.

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The inaugural ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor-SMVDU, Prof Pragati Kumar as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the role and importance of faculty development, academic integrity and continuous learning in higher education ecosystem through such programmes involving Science, Technology, Engineering and, Management.

The Vice Chancellor, SMVDU stressed upon significance of water conservation, sustainable development, innovation-driven research and interdisciplinary collaboration in tackling contemporary environmental issues. He emphasized the role of higher educational institutions in developing environmentally responsible technologies and promoting research that contributes towards national development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prof Ankush Anand, Director, UGC-MMTTC-SMVDU, highlighted the objectives of the programme.

The inaugural session was also attended by Prof Sharda, Dy Director and other members of MMTTC SMVDU. Head, School of Civil Engineering Dr V K Dogra and Dr Bharat Bhushan Jindal, Associate Professor of School of Civil Engineering, SMVDU and other members of UGC-MMTTC-SMVDU were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

The proceedings of the programme were carried out by Dr Vaibhav Sapkal, Assistant Professor, School of Civil Engineering, Coordinator of the programme. Experts from different domains across the country will be interacting with the participants during this 6-day programme.

The Short-Term training programme covers a wide spectrum of contemporary themes, including Sustainable Water Management and Conservation, Innovations in Water and Wastewater Treatment, Circular Economy, Waste Management and Resource Recovery, Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Construction Materials, Environmental Protection and Sustainability, and Smart Monitoring, Digital Solutions and Sustainable Urban Development.