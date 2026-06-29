VB-G RAM-G’s New Vision

For decades, India's rural heartland has survived on the rhythm of two seasons - the frantic activity of sowing and harvest and the long, anxious wait in between. For the unskilled labourer, that wait has often meant hunger, migration, and uncertainty. The notified VB-G RAM-G represents far more than a policy rename. It is a structural reimagination of how rural J&K, in particular, must be sustained, dignified, and developed. To dismiss the initiative as merely replacing MGNREGA with a new acronym would be to miss the forest for the trees. The architecture of VB-G RAM-G is a substantive leap forward, and its significance must be understood in light of the lived reality of the rural poor.

India is a nation of 150 crore people. A substantial share of this population is unskilled labour, with agriculture as the primary occupation. Yet the hard truth is that agricultural work is intensely seasonal. Sowing and harvesting together offer roughly 60 days of meaningful employment annually, on which no household can survive. The remaining 305 days bring either idleness, distress, migration to cities, or debt. It is against this harsh arithmetic that the scheme's guarantee of 125 days of wage employment-up from the earlier 100 days-assumes true importance. Those additional 25 days may seem modest on paper, but for a family earning daily wages, they translate into school fees paid, a medical bill met, and a roof repaired before winter. Combined with the existing agricultural season, VB-G RAM-G brings a rural household close to six months of assured work.

The scheme is not merely a wage guarantee; it is a vehicle for rural transformation. With crores of rupees being channelled into four priority sectors-Water Security, Core Rural Infrastructure, Livelihood Enhancement, and Climate & Disaster Resilience-every rupee a labourer earns in wages is simultaneously building something that will outlast the day's work. Roads, water bodies, drainage systems, and livelihood assets are not merely statistics; they are the physical backbone of rural life. Crucially, since labour is locally available, the logistical challenges and costs of transporting workers are eliminated, accelerating project completion and keeping development funds within the community.

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The scheme's digital governance framework deserves particular attention. Biometric and face-authenticated attendance, GPS-enabled monitoring, AI-driven analytics, and real-time dashboards together constitute a robust defence against the perennial affliction of ghost labour and fund pilferage that plagued earlier employment schemes. Direct fund transfers linked to Aadhaar ensure that wages reach workers' hands in full and on time. It is the difference between a scheme that exists on paper and one that changes lives. Equally noteworthy is the scheme's commitment to leaving no one behind. A minimum of one-third of beneficiaries must be women. Dedicated Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards will be issued for single women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, particularly vulnerable tribal groups, released bonded labourers, and transgender people. The intelligent design of the mandatory 60-day pause in public works during peak agricultural seasons deserves appreciation. Rather than competing with farming for labour, the scheme complements it - ensuring that the agricultural calendar is respected and that farm productivity is not sacrificed at the altar of programme targets.

For Jammu & Kashmir specifically, this scheme carries an additional dimension of significance. Post the abrogation of Article 370, J&K has progressively entered the mainstream of national governance, with citizens entitled to the same rights, schemes, and protections as their counterparts across the country. VB-G RAM-G is another concrete manifestation of this parity. From Lakhanpur in the south to Uri in the north, every eligible rural household now stands on equal footing - without selective coverage, without political gatekeeping, without the distortions that local power structures once introduced into welfare delivery. Gram

Panchayats, strengthened as frontline implementing agencies, are now positioned as genuine agents of local development rather than passive conduits. With mandatory social audits, time-bound grievance redressal, and multi-tier monitoring, accountability is built into the system rather than added as an afterthought. VB-G RAM-G is not a panacea, and its success will ultimately depend on the quality of implementation on the ground. For Jammu & Kashmir, long accustomed to being an exception, the scheme is a reminder that the future belongs equally to all.