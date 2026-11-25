Excelsior Correspondent

PUNTA CANA, Nov 24: Dr Varun Suthra, Member of the Communications Commission of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) and Director of International Relations at KIIT and KISS Universities, attended the 40th FIVB World Congress held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from November 22-23, 2026.

The Congress marked a significant milestone in the global development of volleyball, emerging as one of the most successful gatherings in the organisation's history under the leadership of FIVB President Fabio Azevedo. Among its most notable achievements was the addition of ten new national federations, further expanding the global reach of volleyball and strengthening FIVB's position as the international sports federation with the largest national-federation membership.

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Dr Suthra applauded the visionary leadership of President Fabio Azevedo and the collective efforts of the FIVB leadership, administration and member federations in advancing the sport across continents. He observed that expanding the volleyball family while strengthening institutional cooperation reflects a progressive vision of making sport more inclusive, accessible and globally representative.

Dr Suthra further highlighted the enduring commitment of Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS Universities, towards the development and promotion of volleyball in India. Through their continued engagement with international sporting institutions and grassroot sports development, KIIT and KISS remain committed to creating opportunities for young talent, strengthening India's volleyball ecosystem and contributing to the sport's growing international footprint.

The Congress concluded with renewed momentum towards a more connected, inclusive and globally stronger volleyball community.