Various political parties call for shutdown and protest against LAHDC elections

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 9: Member of Parliament (MP) Ladakh, Haji Hanifa Jan, along with representatives of various political parties, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and different unions of Kargil today expressed serious concern over the proposed conduct of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil elections during the harsh winter season.

In this regard, all the parties called for a complete shutdown on November 10, 2026, across Kargil to register public opposition to the proposed winter elections.

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Speaking on the issue, Sajad Kargili stressed that holding the LAHDC elections in December would create serious difficulties for the people of Kargil, as a large section of the population migrates to warmer regions during winter due to extreme weather conditions.

He emphasised that conducting elections during this period could affect public participation and create inconvenience for voters.

MP Ladakh, Haji Hanifa Jan, also expressed concern over the proposed election schedule and maintained that the LAHDC elections should not be conducted during the harsh winter months.

He stressed the need to consider the geographical and climatic conditions of Kargil before deciding the election schedule.

Furthermore, a candle march has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, after Maghrib prayers.

All the political parties have appealed to the people of Kargil to extend their full cooperation and actively participate in tomorrow’s shutdown and protest.