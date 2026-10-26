Various forces attempting to divide society along caste lines, identities: Arun Kumar

VHP marks Ashok Singhal's birth centenary in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah-Sarkaryavah, Arun Kumar said that Hindutva consciousness, patriotism and the desire to build a harmonious society had gained momentum across the country, even as various forces were allegedly attempting to weaken this atmosphere through media, social media and efforts to divide society along caste lines and other identities.

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He was addressing gathering as chief speaker during a special programme, organized here today by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Jammu and Kashmir, to commemorate the birth centenary of its former International President, Ashok Singhal.

Referring to the sacrifices made by generations of people over the past 1,000 years, Arun Kumar said the present generation had an opportunity to contribute towards shaping the country's future. He called upon society to remember the sacrifices and sufferings of previous generations and ensure that their efforts did not go in vain.

Arun Kumar also discussed the historical understanding of Hindu identity, arguing that Hinduism should be viewed as a shared civilisational identity rather than merely a mode of worship.

Referring to colonial-era censuses, he claimed that separate classifications of religious and social communities contributed to the fragmentation of this shared identity.

He said the VHP's founding reflected an effort to bring together different religious traditions and communities under a common cultural identity. Warning against attempts to create divisions and mistrust among communities and castes, he urged people to remain vigilant and work towards social harmony.

Recalling the contribution of Ashok Singhal to the nation, society and the organisation, Arun Kumar called upon people to draw inspiration from his life and ideals. He described Singhal's life as an example of dedication, selflessness and commitment to responsibility. Ashok Singhal never aspired for personal recognition or a particular position but continued to discharge whatever responsibilities were entrusted to him, he added.

Other speakers paid tribute to Singhal's farsighted vision and his contribution to the nation and society. They said the birth centenary year would be marked by programmes aimed at taking his message to a wider section of society and promoting awareness about Indian culture, service, organisational work and social harmony.

The speakers also expressed their resolve to pursue initiatives associated with Singhal's vision, including the liberation of the Kashi and Mathura religious sites, efforts against religious conversions, promotion of Ghar Wapsi, dissemination of Vedic knowledge and science, freeing temples from Government control, and strengthening social service and harmony.

Swami Hridayanand Ji Maharaj, Peethadheesh of Shri Hriday Deep Ashram; Rajesh Gupta, VHP Prant President; Dr Gautam Mengi, RSS Prant Sanghchalak; and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.