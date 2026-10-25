Varanasi Air Show: Rafale, Chinook thrill spectators with aerial manoeuvres over Ganga

VARANASI, Oct 24: Fighter jets, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, Tejas and Mirage 2000, performed aerial manoeuvres over the Ganga at Varanasi's Namo Ghat on Saturday, thrilling spectators during the Indian Air Force's 'Wings Over Ganga' air show.

The event is being organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The three-day programme is scheduled for October 22, 24 and 25. The show was not held on October 23 due to polling for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to attend the final day's show on Sunday.

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Security has been tightened ahead of the prime minister's visit. The city has been divided into 32 zones, 50 sectors and 80 sub-sectors, with around 11,900 security personnel deployed, police officials said.

The air show features 100 aircraft, including 52 fighter jets, 15 transport aircraft, 32 helicopters and one heritage aircraft, officials said. The Chinook helicopter and performances by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team were among the attractions.

On the opening day on October 22, large crowds gathered along both banks of the Ganga to witness the aerial displays. The Kashi formation by Kiran aircraft, the tricolour display by Mi-17 helicopters in an 'Omkar' formation and a joint flight by helicopters of the three armed forces highlighted India's military capabilities.

Squadron Leader Ankita Singh, a member of the Sarang helicopter display team, said it was a matter of pride to be part of the event.

She said Sarang is Asia's only five-helicopter display team and performs using Advanced Light Helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The team's displays showcase the Indian Air Force's professional skills, coordination and the capabilities of indigenous aviation platforms, she said.

Singh added that the team's objective was not limited to aerial displays but also included inspiring young people to consider the armed forces as a career.

Squadron Leader Gautam Tyagi said performing over the skies of Kashi on the occasion of the Air Force's 94th anniversary was a privilege. He urged young people to work hard, set goals and remain motivated to serve the country.

Tyagi said the sequence of aerial manoeuvres would remain similar to those presented during the earlier shows. (PTI)