Excelsior Correspondent

JAMNAGAR, Nov 24 : To facilitate the return of trafficked wildlife to the island nation, establish a national conservation centre and strengthen local expertise in wildlife protection, Vantara, an animal rescue, rehabilitation and conservation organisation founded by Anant Ambani signed a 10-year agreement with the Madagascar Government, here today.

The partnership will cover the repatriation of Malagasy animals seized abroad, their rescue, veterinary treatment and rehabilitation, and their return to natural habitats wherever feasible.

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It will also involve developing a national centre for wildlife rescue, conservation research and training, alongside capacity-building programmes for Malagasy wildlife professionals.

“Madagascar is home to some of the world’s most extraordinary and unique wildlife, and protecting these species in their natural habitats is central to our ten-year conservation strategy. Our priority is to strengthen the people and institutions working to conserve wildlife in its country of origin,” Vantara Chief Executive Vivaan Karani said.

Under the agreement, Vantara will support the repatriation process through veterinary health assessments, disease screening, transportation, quarantine and care after arrival. It will also provide scientific expertise, including field research and genetic profiling, to help determine whether rescued animals are suitable for release into the wild.

Decisions on repatriation, rehabilitation and rewilding will remain exclusively with the Madagascar Government, advised by the country’s CITES Scientific Authority.

Vantara may support its construction and development as a national hub for conservation, research, veterinary care and training.

The facility will remain the property of the Republic of Madagascar and operate under MEDD’s authority on land provided by the government.

The agreement also envisages training, internships, specialist exchanges and applied research to strengthen the ability of Malagasy professionals to care for rescued animals and support conservation within the country.

Madagascar is among the world’s most important biodiversity hotspots, with around 90 per cent of its lemur species threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Illegal wildlife trafficking and habitat destruction remain significant threats to its endemic species.

Madagascar’s Environment and Sustainable Development Minister Nolave Luck Aristide Andriatsihala said the partnership would help protect the country’s natural heritage through cross-border cooperation.