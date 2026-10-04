Vanishing Wings A Chorus for Conservation

As India observes Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8, Daily Excelsior brings into focus a quieter but equally important concern-the gradual disappearance of some of the birds that once enriched the skies, forests, wetlands and fields of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through this special feature, it brings together the observations, experiences and concerns of birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts who have closely witnessed the changing avian landscape of the region. Their contributions are not merely accounts of disappearing species; they are also glimpses into a changing environment and the delicate relationship between birds, habitats and people.

Every vanishing bird leaves behind more than an empty branch or a fading call. Its disappearance may signal changes taking place within the larger ecological web. The voices of our contributors, coming together like a chorus, remind us of what we stand to lose-and why conservation matters.

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This special feature, presented in the spirit of Wildlife Week, is an effort to document these quiet losses and encourage greater awareness of the need to protect the habitats that sustain our winged companions. For when the wings disappear, the chorus of nature grows a little less rich.

Tahir Shawl

tahir_shawl@yahoo.com

Jammu & Kashmir has inherited an extraordinary avian legacy. We owe it to future generations to ensure that these remarkable birds remain part of that legacy-not just photographs of what once was.

Jammu & Kashmir is an important part of the Western Himalaya Endemic Bird Area, hosting 11 restricted-range bird species. Its avian diversity is exceptionally rich, with more than 700 species recorded or reported so far, including 31 that are considered globally threatened.

Two species, the White-rumped Vulture and Western Tragopan, have been notified in Jammu & Kashmir as being on the verge of extinction under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

What is particularly striking about this extraordinary diversity is that some of J&K's most spectacular and ecologically important birds remain relatively little known within the region. Yet they are highly sought after by serious birdwatchers and wildlife photographers from across India and abroad. Many travel to Jammu & Kashmir specifically in the hope of sighting and photographing these elusive species.

The concern is obvious: without timely and effective conservation measures, some of these remarkable birds could gradually disappear from the landscapes they have inhabited for generations.

Restricted-range and high-priority birds

Over the past several years, through social media and my photographic documentation, I have repeatedly drawn attention to species such as the Kashmir Flycatcher, European Bee-eater, Tawny Owl, White-cheeked Nuthatch, Kashmir Nutcracker, Orange Bullfinch and Spectacled Finch.

What makes many of these birds particularly important is their restricted distribution and their dependence on increasingly threatened habitats. Several species occurring in the north-western Himalayan region have highly restricted ranges, and Jammu & Kashmir forms an important part of this zone.

Such species require focused conservation planning, scientific monitoring and protection of their remaining habitats.

Other birds of high conservation priority in J&K include the Western Tragopan, Cheer Pheasant, Northern Pintail, Ruddy Shelduck, White-rumped Vulture, Bearded Vulture, Brown Dipper, Plumbeous Water-Redstart, Wallcreeper, Blue-capped Rock Thrush, Sulphur-bellied Warbler and Tibetan Blackbird.

Kashmir Flycatcher

The Kashmir Flycatcher (Ficedula subrubra), classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, is one of the most important birds of conservation concern in the region. Among birds, it occupies a place somewhat comparable to that of the Kashmir Red Deer or Hangul among mammals.

For many serious birdwatchers, seeing and photographing this small songbird is a dream. About the size of a sparrow, the Kashmir Flycatcher has a small population and a highly restricted breeding range.

It is endemic to the Indian subcontinent and breeds in the north-western Himalayas within a relatively restricted range. Within India, its breeding distribution is confined to parts of Jammu & Kashmir, including small, isolated pockets such as the Shankaracharya forest in Srinagar and areas of the Pir Panjal.

I have recorded and photographed this beautiful bird several times in the Shankaracharya forest during the breeding season. Its main breeding population appears to occur in fragmented patches of mixed deciduous and temperate forests around Srinagar, with smaller populations in other parts of J&K.

The Kashmir Flycatcher generally breeds from May to July before migrating to Sri Lanka for the winter. A small number may also winter in the Nilgiri Hills of the Western Ghats.

A species requiring urgent conservation attention

Because of its IUCN Red List status and restricted distribution within India, the Kashmir Flycatcher has been identified as a species of high conservation priority in the State of India's Birds assessment.

It urgently needs systematic research and long-term monitoring of its breeding population. Known breeding patches in Kashmir and the Pir Panjal should be mapped, monitored and assessed, while high-value sites such as the Shankaracharya forest in Srinagar require particular conservation attention.

Tawny Owl

In India, the Tawny Owl (Strix aluco) occurs at only a few locations, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Its restricted distribution makes protection of its habitat and long-term conservation planning especially important.

How easily could such a species, confined to a few locations in Kashmir, within the Indian landscape, suffer from neglect simply because it is little known outside specialist circles?

I was reminded of this during one of my own searches for the species.

One fine morning, after a serpentine drive of nearly 50 kilometres from Srinagar through moderately undulating terrain, followed by a short trek with fellow birders, I reached the territory of one of the most sought-after birds in Kashmir-the Tawny Owl-in Budgam district.

After an earnest and thorough search, I still could not locate the bird. Others were ready to leave, but I was reluctant to give up. I quietly sat and waited.

Soon, a noisy procession of jackdaws began hovering around a nearby tree. There it was-the Tawny Owl, perfectly camouflaged among the dense foliage.

The agitated jackdaws eventually forced the owl to fly. It disappeared into a cavity in a nearby tree. As the commotion subsided, the bird quietly emerged from the cavity.

We, the eager shutterbugs, were waiting nearby, ready to press our camera shutters.

But the story has a disturbing ending.

A few months later, I learnt that the tree had been cut down and the surrounding habitat had been destroyed.

Urbanisation, the removal of old nesting trees, habitat fragmentation and the loss of woodland are all placing increasing pressure on species such as the Tawny Owl

European Bee-eater

With its spectacular, multi-coloured plumage, the European Bee-eater (Merops apiaster) is one of the most striking birds seen in Kashmir during summer.

The species winters largely in Africa and migrates towards the Middle East, parts of Europe, Central Asia and Jammu & Kashmir in India during the breeding season. Within India, its breeding distribution is particularly associated with parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Karewas, the elevated, flat-topped formations characteristic of Kashmir, provide important breeding habitat. European Bee-eaters nest colonially in self-dug burrows in suitable Karewa formations and may perch in nearby almond and apple plantations.

Watching them hunt is a fascinating experience. From a perch, a bird suddenly darts into the air, catches an insect in mid-flight and returns to its perch to consume its prey.

However, the species faces growing pressure at its breeding sites.

I have observed increasing anthropogenic disturbance at nesting sites in the Karewas, particularly in Budgam district. The Karewas themselves are under severe pressure from changing land-use patterns. Their soil is excavated for use in the brick industry, while expanding urbanisation, intensive agriculture and construction further alter the landscape.

The decline in insect populations associated with intensive pesticide use may add another pressure on these insectivorous birds.

Immediate habitat protection, regulation of excavation and mining activities, and more ecologically sensitive land-use practices could contribute significantly to the conservation of this species.

Known breeding colonies should be identified and monitored, and sites of particular importance should be considered for appropriate legal protection or inclusion within the protected-area network.

Ibisbill-the wonder bird of the Himalayas

My search for the Ibisbill (Ibidorhyncha struthersii) remains one of my most memorable experiences in the Himalayas.

For almost three days, I wandered through the high-altitude Kashmir Himalayas along the Kishanganga River in the Tulail Valley of Gurez, known as the Neelum River across the Line of Control. Having failed to sight the bird, I continued my search along the Sindh River in the Kangan Valley.

By the third day, I was beginning to wonder whether I would ever see one of the world's most sought-after Himalayan birds.

As the sun began disappearing behind the mountains, I reluctantly decided to call it a day. Heavy-hearted and exhausted, I walked along the boulder-strewn riverbank of the Sindh.

Then, suddenly, like a bolt from the blue, a small creature with red legs and fluttering wings appeared and landed on the shingle riverbed in front of me.

The bird moved purposefully among the boulders, probing the riverbed with its long, downward-curved red bill and feeding voraciously. It was the Ibisbill.

An elusive and uncommon ground-nesting bird, the Ibisbill inhabits high-altitude shingle riverbanks of Central Asia and the Himalayas, where it nests and breeds along mountain streams.

In J&K, it has been recorded from places including Gurez, Tulail, Kangan, Baltal and Sonamarg, as well as from some locations in Ladakh. It also occurs in other Himalayan regions, including Sikkim, Uttarakhand and north-eastern India.

The habitat of this remarkable Himalayan species is under pressure at several locations. Sand and boulder extraction and other anthropogenic activities can damage its feeding and nesting habitat.

I have personally observed tractors and trolleys moving through riverine habitat, disturbing the very areas on which this remarkable bird depends.

The Ibisbill is a flagship species of Himalayan River ecosystems and deserves immediate conservation attention.

White-cheeked Nuthatch

The White-cheeked Nuthatch (Sitta leucopsis) is another elegant Himalayan bird with a relatively restricted distribution, extending from Afghanistan through northern Pakistan and India to Nepal and Bhutan.

In India, it occurs mainly in the north-western Himalayan region, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

I have recorded this bird at places such as Tangmarg and Yousmarg in Kashmir. One of the things that has always fascinated me about this species is its distinctive call, which can resemble the bleating of a goat echoing through the forest.

The White-cheeked Nuthatch is largely associated with mature coniferous and mixed mountain forests at middle to higher elevations. Protecting such mature forest habitats is therefore important for maintaining its populations.

Kashmir Nutcracker

The Kashmir Nutcracker, or Large-spotted Nutcracker (Nucifraga multipunctata), is another species of restricted distribution associated with the north-western Himalayas.

In India, it is principally distributed in Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh. It is associated mainly with coniferous and oak forests.

I have recorded this bird in Pahalgam, Yousmarg and Tangmarg in Kashmir. Its presence is yet another reminder of the ecological significance of the mature mountain forests of J&K.

The take-away

The message is simple. These birds are not merely beautiful additions to our landscape. They are part of the ecological heritage of Jammu & Kashmir and, in several cases, represent species with highly restricted distributions and specialised habitat requirements.

Their restricted ranges, fragmented habitats and increasing human pressures make them particularly vulnerable. For several of these species, Jammu & Kashmir represents an important-and in some cases unique-part of their breeding distribution within India.

We cannot afford to wait until these birds become rare memories in old photographs and field notebooks.

There is an urgent need to identify and map important breeding habitats, strengthen long-term population monitoring, regulate activities that destroy or fragment critical habitats, and integrate the conservation of restricted-range birds into landscape-level planning.

Above all, we need to recognise these birds before they disappear from our forests, riverbanks and Karewas.

(The author is a wildlife conservationist, photographer and writer, recently superannuated as Joint Director, Jammu & Kashmir Forest Research Institute, J&K Government.)