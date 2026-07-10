Vande Mataram transformed love for motherland into national duty: Vice President

SHIMLA, July 10: Vande Mataram transformed love for the motherland into a sacred national duty, inspiring generations of freedom fighters with courage, sacrifice and hope, said Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday.

He was virtually addressing the inauguration of the Permanent Exhibition on Journey of Vande Mataram and the International Seminar on 'Sardar Patel's Vision: Integration, Unification and Federalism', organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla.

Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the VP said that Patel united not only territories but also the hearts of Indians, laying the foundation for one nation, one Constitution and one common destiny.

"Vande Mataram transformed love for the motherland into a sacred national duty, inspiring generations of freedom fighters with courage, sacrifice and hope," he said in a statement issued here.

Emphasising that patriotism must be reflected every day through honesty, excellence and unity of purpose, he urged citizens to carry forward the timeless message of Vande Mataram and Sardar Patel's enduring vision by renewing their commitment to a united, confident and inclusive India.

Earlier, the VP was to arrive at Shimla to inaugurate a seminar on Sardar Patel's vision, but his programme was cancelled due to bad weather conditions. (PTI)