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Home / National / Vande Mataram Symbolises National Identity, Self-Respect: President On 151 Years Of Composition

Vande Mataram Symbolises National Identity, Self-Respect: President On 151 Years Of Composition

New Delhi, Nov 7: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated all citizens on the 151 years of the composition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and said it symbolises our national identity, self-respect and devotion to the motherland. "I hope...

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Daily Excelsior
05:23 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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FILE - President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 7: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated all citizens on the 151 years of the composition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and said it symbolises our national identity, self-respect and devotion to the motherland.

"I hope that our fellow citizens will embrace the spirit of nation first embodied in 'Vande Mataram' and contribute to nation-building," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

The national song was written by Bengali novelist and poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

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"On the completion of 151 years since the composition of the national song 'Vande Mataram', I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow citizens. During the freedom movement, this song served as a rallying cry of courage, unity and resolve for patriots," the president said.

Even today, it symbolises our national identity, self-respect and devotion to the motherland, she added. (Agencies)

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