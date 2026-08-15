Vijay Hashia

iamvhashia@gmail.com

Vande means "I bow to," or "I salute"; Mataram means "the Mother." Together, the phrase does not merely describe an emotion; it transforms that emotion into an invocation. To utter it is to perform an act of reverence, the way a child touches a parent's feet, or a devotee's genuflection before a deity. It is not merely a statement about the motherland; it is an invocation addressed to the motherland, as a living presence, a sacred inheritance, and a reality far greater than a mere geographical expanse.

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Land as mother, not land as territory. A territory is measured in kilometers, defended by borders, governed by law. A mother is not measured by any means at all; she is the condition from which measurement becomes possible. She gives before she is asked to, and she is owed a debt that can never be repaid, but only honoured. To call one's homeland "mother" is to say that one's very existence, language, memory, the shape of one's thought, was formed inside her, the way a child is formed inside a womb.

In a much deeper reflection, patriotism transcends mere political allegiance to the institutions or obedience to its administrative machinery. It is a more primordial bond, a filial love rooted with the soil, memory, culture, and collective civilization that precedes the State itself. It is less an ideology than an awakening, recognition of a belonging that lies deeper than the divisions and dichotomies imposed upon it.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's, this song emerged in 1870s, and was later incorporated into his novel Anadamath published in 1882. The novel was set against the background of the late eighteenth century Bengal famine and the Sanyasi-Fakir resistance. Within the novel, the song is placed in the mouths of the Santans, ascetic revolutionaries who renounce ordinary attachments and dedicate themselves to the liberation of the motherland. Thus, from its literary sense, the mother invoked in Vande Mataram was more than geographical territory; she became an object of sacrifice, devotion and collective awakening.

For over two decades (1875-1896), the words remained within the realm of literature. Then, in 1896, Rabindranath Tagore sang Vande Mataram at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress A literary invocation thereby entered the public arena, and what had lived upon the page began to acquire a political life of its own.

Vande Mataram was first raised as a political slogan on 7 August 1905, during the movement against the partition of Bengal, and the moment the British Empire first recognized its power that could transform sentiment into effective collective action. Over the following decades, it became the pulse beneath the freedom movement, chanted in processions, scrawled on banners, whispered in prison cells. In far-off Karnataka's Gulbarga region in 1948, freedom leaders led marches chanting the phrase against the Nizam's rule, facing violent repression for it and it demonstrated a proof that the mother invoked was not confined to Bengal, nor even to a territory but the whole independent India, the idea capacious enough to be claimed anywhere Indians longed for self-rule.

On the morning of 15 August 1947, Pandit Omkarnath Thakur broadcast the tune over All India Radio at 6:30 a.m., marking the dawn of India's first Independence Day and the voice is a practice ever since.

Every 15th August, invites a false dichotomy: to place Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana on opposite sides, as though national devotion were a contest in which one must claim victory and the other surrender its place. But the historical record offers a quieter philosophically honest answer than precedence.

When the Constituent Assembly took up the matter in 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad declared that the song, which had played a historical part in India's struggle freedom, would be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana and would hold equal status with it. Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the National Anthem; Vande Mataram, as the National Song, neither above the other, but standing together as two dialects of the same devotion. One the formal oath of the state, spoken in the voice of institutions; the other intimate hymn of the people's memory, spoken in the voice of the heart that remembers what the state was built to protect. That was until January 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new ceremonial protocol that whenever, both were performed together, Vande Mataram was to precede Jana Gana Mana. The question of 'which one comes first' had, for the first time, moved from the realm of rhetoric into the realm of official protocol."

Another change that took place was much deeper in reflection and meaning. That, after seventy five years (1950-2025) of its partial opening of two stanzas use, 150th anniversary observance marks a new beginning, the song as a practice, will be sung in full. The deeper lesson is that a mother does ask her children to love her in only one way. Vande Mataram speaks to the nation as motherland of soil, memory, sacrifice and civilization, while the Jana Gana Mana speaks of the nation as a constitutional and sovereign community. They are not competing ideas but two dimensions of the same national consciousness. Sequence is not rank, and ceremonial precedence is not legal precedence. Perhaps, there is even a quiet symbolism in gratitude preceding governance, first, the motherland that gave us belonging, then, the Republic we built in her name.

The song moves from landscape to affection, from natural abundance to inner strength, from beauty to divinity and finally to the simplicity of surrender. It is, in miniature, the whole logic of devotion, what begins as love for a place that was never separate from bowing to it.