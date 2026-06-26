Vande Mataram Not Just Song, But Mantra For Reconstruction Of India: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a patriotic song but a "mantra for the reconstruction of India", as he paid tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary while addressing a meeting on the country's anti-narcotics strategy.

At the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah stated that June 26 is a significant day for the country's campaign against narcotics.

He said it also marks the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who played a key role in awakening the nation's self-confidence during British rule.

"Bankim Babu composed 'Vande Mataram'. 'Vande Mataram' became a powerful symbol of the nation's cultural consciousness and patriotism. When the freedom struggle reached its peak, the main slogan of the fight against the British was 'Vande Mataram'," Shah said.

Recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, he said many revolutionaries embraced the gallows with the chant of 'Vande Mataram'.

"'Vande Mataram' is not just a slogan or a song for all of us Indians. 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song that introduced the freedom movement, either. 'Vande Mataram' is a mantra for the reconstruction of India and also a means to re-establish Mother India at the highest position in the world," Shah said.

The meeting brought together representatives of 44 central ministries and departments, state governments and drug law enforcement agencies in a hybrid mode to deliberate on strengthening the government's efforts to achieve a drug-free India.

The discussions focused on tackling the growing menace of synthetic drugs, curbing darknet-enabled trafficking and expanding the reach of rehabilitation centres for drug users over the next three years. (Agencies)