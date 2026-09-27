Vande Bharat Jammu to Srinagar A Journey to last long in memories

Rajeshwar Singh 'Raju'

rajeshwar68@gmail.com

"Every journey leaves footprints on the heart, some in memories, some in lessons and some in person we become. The journey is not merely about reaching the destination, it is about discovering who become along with the way."

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A journey from Jammu to Srinagar aboard the Vande Bharat Express is one such unforgettable experience because it is not merely a train journey through the magnificent mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, but it is also a journey through history, geography, engineering, culture and emotions. As the train began its journey from Jammu, there is a distinct feeling that something historic is unfolding.

For generations, the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the tourists had dreamt of a railway connection between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley. However, it became a reality with the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), culminating in the inauguration of the railway connectivity and the flagging off the Vande Bharat services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025. The occasion marked a major milestone in the history of Jammu and Kashmir's railway connectivity. It may be added that for the commuters, boarding the Vande Bharat from Jammu is not an ordinary act of travelling, but it carries the weight of history as well.

If we cast a look at the history of railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, then it is quite evident that it is itself a story of determination and perseverance. Railway tracks had reached Jammu decades ago, but connecting the difficult Himalayan terrain beyond Jammu with the Kashmir Valley remained one of India's most challenging infrastructure projects. The USBRL, extending approximately 272 kilometers, involved the construction of numerous tunnels and bridges across some of the most difficult and rugged terrain in the country. The project confronted steep mountains, deep gorges, extreme weather conditions, seismic challenges and difficult geological formations. Its completion has finally created an all-weather rail connection between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

Amazingly, the journey itself is an everlasting memory. As the train moves towards the mountains, one cannot help thinking about the generations that had waited for this moment. What had once seemed almost impossible has become a reality. The real grandeur of the journey becomes visible when the train approaches the Chenab Rail Bridge and rising 359 meters above the riverbed, the world's highest railway arch bridge is just a moment to cherish. At 1,315 meters in length, the bridge is an extraordinary example of Indian engineering. Astonishingly, it is even about 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris. Crossing the Chenab Bridge in a modern Vande Bharat is an experience which may be felt but cannot be put into words. Looking down towards the Chenab River from such a height, while the train moves smoothly across the gigantic steel arch, results in a mixture of wonder, pride and humility. Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge is another milestone on the route. The sight of the train negotiating these monumental structures makes one realize the scale of human effort that has gone into connecting the two regions. At the same time, the landscapes change gradually but dramatically. The familiar surroundings of Jammu pave way to hills, deep valleys, forests and towering mountains. The train enters tunnels and emerges into breathtaking Himalayan scenery. At several points, the landscape outside the window seems almost cinematic.

What makes the experience even more special is the comfort of Vande Bharat. The train moves with remarkable smoothness, while its modern interiors providing a completely different travelling experience from conventional train journeys. But the real magic lies outside the window. The executive chairs revolve at 180 degrees thus providing all comfort to have a scenic view outside. The Pir Panjal Mountain range appears like a gigantic natural theatre. Every turn reveals a new landscape. At one moment, there are steep rocky cliffs; at another, dense forests; then suddenly a valley opens before the eyes. The train is not merely passing through the mountains; it seems that it is becoming part of them.

The significance of Vande Bharat for Kashmir goes much beyond reducing travel time.

The railway has the potential to transform tourism, trade, employment and everyday mobility. Kashmir's famous apples, handicrafts, dry fruits, pashmina and other products can reach markets more efficiently. At the same time, tourists, pilgrims, students, professionals and ordinary travelers from different parts of India can reach the Valley with comfort. The Chenab and Anji bridges, together with the railway line, have been described by the government as gateways to prosperity. The railway is expected to strengthen tourism and create new economic opportunities for both Jammu and Kashmir. For the Valley, this connectivity has an emotional significance as well. The arrival of Vande Bharat in Srinagar therefore represents not simply the arrival of a train, but the opening of a new chapter.

Another delightful aspect of the journey is the food served onboard. The railway has thoughtfully introduced regional cuisine on the Jammu-Kashmir Vande Bharat, making food itself a part of the travel experience. On the Jammu-Katra-to-Srinagar journey, passengers may have the pleasure of enjoying Dogri and Kashmiri cuisines. This is more than just a meal and feels like a culinary introduction to the region. The traditional food like Ambal, Chana Masala, Poori-Kadah, Khameera, Kheer, Rajma and other regional preparations offer an opportunity to enjoy cultural richness of the Duggar region. The culinary concept becomes even more interesting on the return journey from Srinagar towards Jammu when the menu shifts towards Kashmiri flavours with preparations such as Kashmiri Pulao, Zeera Aloo, Dum Aloo, Haak Paneer, Kesar Phirni and sweet dishes made of Walnut etc . This changing menu symbolically reflects the two distinctive yet interconnected culinary traditions of Jammu and Kashmir. In this way, even the meal served on the train becomes a story of cultural continuity and integration. Sarovar Portcio, which provides same deserves a special mention for Hospitality, for which Kashmir is well known across the Globe.

As the train reaches nearer Srinagar, there is a sense that we were approaching not merely a city but a landscape that has inspired poets, painters, writers and travellers for centuries. When the train finally enters Srinagar, one feels that it was larger than a personal journey as one has travelled through a chapter of history. The journey began amid the plains and hills of Jammu and ended in the Valley, but along the way it crossed much more than physical distances. It crossed mountains, tunnels, bridges and, symbolically, generations of waiting. The Vande Bharat has given a new meaning to travelling to Kashmir. It combines speed with comfort, modern technology with breathtaking natural beauty, and infrastructure with culture. The journey also demonstrates what determined engineering and sustained effort can achieve in one of the most challenging terrains in the country.

For me, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat journey will remain a lifetime experience, a journey in which every tunnel seemed to open into a new possibility, every bridge appeared to connect more than two mountains, and every glimpse of the Valley reminded me that history is not always found in books. While experiencing an everlasting memorial experience on the way to Srinagar from Jammu via Vande Bharat Express, it may be said that, "Sometimes, history moves on rails and sometimes, you are fortunate enough to be sitting inside the train when it passes through it."