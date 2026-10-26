Values Hold Great Importance In Indian Culture, Must Be Put Into Practice Through Service: Nabin

Jaipur, Oct 26: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday said values and the spirit of service are the true identity of Indian culture.

Addressing a programme on "Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal" at the Brahma Kumaris institution in Abu Road in Sirohi district, Nabin said, "Good thoughts become meaningful only when they become part of our values. Values hold great importance in Indian culture, and they become effective when they are put into practice through service," he said.

Nabin said the spirit of service and dedication would take the country forward.

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He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country with the same spirit and believes that all 140 crore Indians must come together to work towards a common goal.

The BJP president also spoke about the power of the mind, saying it could be both a cause of bondage and a means of liberation. "The mind is the greatest strength. We must try to overcome the ego."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state BJP president Madan Rathore were also present at the programme. (Agencies)