Valour Of Martyrs Inspires Us To Strengthen Peace, Security: LG Sinha On Police Commemoration Day

Srinagar, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives for the nation, honouring their courage, duty and sacrifice.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I pay heartfelt tribute to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in service of the nation. I bow to their courage, duty and sacrifice and extend my respect and solidarity to their families," Sinha said in a post on X.

He called for honouring them through a collective commitment to a safer and prosperous J-K.

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"The valour of our martyrs inspires us to strengthen peace, unity and security. Let us honour them through our collective commitment to a safer, stronger and more prosperous Jammu Kashmir," the LG added.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. (Agencies)