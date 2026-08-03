Valmiki Sabha urges community to focus on education, social unity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: An important meeting of Valmiki Samaj Sabha, Jammu & Kashmir (UT), was held today at Valmiki Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, under the chairmanship of Gharu Bhatti.

The meeting discussed the welfare and development issues of the community. The Sabha unanimously resolved to promote education in every family, create awareness against drug abuse and other social evils, strengthen mutual brotherhood, unity and harmony, and preserve the sanctity, dignity and tradition of all Maharishi Valmiki temples in Jammu & Kashmir.

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The Sabha also welcomed the Court judgment, dated 30 July 2026 directing the vacation of Maharishi Valmiki Devsthan at Veer Marg, Residency Road, Jammu. The Sabha stated that the matter is closely connected with the faith of the Valmiki community. Members celebrated the decision by distributing sweets and hoped that the historic Devsthan will soon be restored to its original form and dedicated to the service of the community.

Prominent members present during the meeting, included Gharu Bhatti (President), Manga Mattoo, Hardev Singh, Ram Singh, Buwa Singh, Joginder Singh, Meena Gill, Kashmiro Devi, Satya and Tilak Raj.

The Sabha appealed to all members of the community to work together for education, unity, discipline and social progress for the benefit of future generations.