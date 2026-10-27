Valmiki Jayanti celebrated for  first time in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Oct 27: Pakistan's minority Hindu community celebrated Valmiki Jayanti for the first time in the country's northwest Swat district, an official said on Tuesday.

The event was organised on Monday by the Swat district administration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of sage Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana, a Sanskrit epic which is considered one of Hinduism's most sacred texts.

Members of the Valmiki Hindu community performed religious rituals and offered special prayers for Pakistan's progress, prosperity and security as well as the promotion of interfaith harmony.

According to the official, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nematullah, Assistant Commissioner Afnan Raza and minority community representative Dr Sunny Kumar attended the ceremony as guests of honour.

A Hindu priest from the Valmiki community briefed participants on the religious significance of the festival.

Community members also performed rituals in accordance with their religious traditions.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of religious freedom, protection of minority rights and mutual respect among followers of different faiths, the official said.

They stressed that respecting the religious and cultural traditions of all communities was essential for peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

Representatives of the Hindu community thanked the Swat district administration for organising the event and making necessary arrangements, including security.

According to the district administration, protecting minority rights, ensuring religious freedom and promoting interfaith harmony remain among its key priorities.

The event was described as an important step towards recognising religious diversity, acknowledging minority traditions and promoting tolerance in Swat, it said. (PTI)