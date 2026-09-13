Valley of Frames: Inside the Inaugural International Film Festival of J&K

Deepak Dubey

For decades, the cinematic identity of Jammu and Kashmir existed almost exclusively on the other side of the lens. The snow-swept meadows of Gulmarg, the willow-fringed waters of Dal Lake, and the undulating foothills of the Tawi basin served as picturesque backdrops for classic Indian romances, musical interludes, and high-stakes drama. Yet the indigenous creative voice remained largely peripheral-a location entry on a production call sheet rather than an active seat at the global cinematic table. The recently concluded inaugural edition of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with national film bodies, dismantled that long-standing dynamic. Guided by the evocative theme "Rang-e-Cinema" (Colours of Cinema), the four-day festival brought together an ambitious curation of international features, documentaries, shorts, and technical masterclasses. Crucially, IFFJK broke away from the traditional format of an insular, single-venue gathering. By distributing its programming across a tripartite circuit-the political and cultural nerve center of Srinagar, the winter capital of Jammu, and the high-altitude alpine resort of Gulmarg-the festival established a decentralized, inclusive model that linked the diverse geographies and creative communities of the Union Territory while sketching a blueprint for a modern, self-sustaining regional film ecosystem.

The festival arrived with substantial institutional weight, drawing an overwhelming global response during its initial call for entries. The selection committee evaluated more than 1,100 submissions originating from over 80 countries, arriving at a final official slate of 135 films representing more than 40 nations. India anchored the lineup with 64 selections, complemented by robust international showcases led by France with 13 films and Iran with eight, alongside notable works from Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Sweden, South Korea, and the United States. The programming was segmented into four structured verticals: the International Competition for contemporary world cinema, the Bharat Panorama celebrating regional Indian masterpieces, a specialized Cinema of the World showcase, and a dedicated Jammu and Kashmir Select category designed to highlight local independent storytellers. The festival backed its curatorial ambition with one of the most generous prize structures on the Indian festival circuit, totaling ?96 lakh across nine categories. The top accolade for Best Feature Film carried a purse of ?25 lakh, while Best Director and Best Debut Director were awarded ?15 lakh each, alongside ?10 lakh for Best Film in the J&K Select section and ?8 lakh for leading performance categories. Evaluating these works was a high-caliber international jury featuring Oscar and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, legendary cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan, veteran German film programmer Dorothee Wenner, international media executive Keiko Bang, and National Award-winning filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua.

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Rather than restricting guests and audiences to a secluded enclave, the festival's organizational architecture was deliberately distributed across three distinct administrative nodes. Srinagar served as the institutional and artistic epicenter. Perched along the banks of Dal Lake, the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) hosted the formal opening and closing galas, welcoming regional dignitaries, international delegates, and prominent figures from the Indian film industry. Simultaneously, the INOX PVR multiplex complex accommodated continuous, packed theatrical screenings where local youth, cinema students, and visiting filmmakers engaged with complex world cinema on state-of-the-art projection systems. One of the most resonant experiential activations was the open-air floating cinema erected directly on the waters of Dal Lake, where attendees on shikaras watched classic cinema set against the twilight silhouette of the Zabarwan range. The academic core of the Srinagar leg took shape through rigorous masterclasses and panels held at SKICC. Craft masters such as Anil Mehta led sessions on deconstructing visual subtext and framing without expository dialogue, while parallel workshops unpacked the technical rhythm of editing and the complexities of immersive sound design in contemporary cinema.

To ensure the festival did not become an insular Valley-centric spectacle, the operational matrix extended concurrently into Jammu. Regional film initiatives in the past have occasionally faced criticism for administrative centralism; IFFJK deliberately mitigated this by transforming Jammu into an equal exhibition and dialogue partner. The Wave Cinema complex was activated to screen selections from the Bharat Panorama, world shorts, and independent features. This allowed Jammu's substantial student body, cultural practitioners, and independent Dogri-language filmmakers direct access to the festival's creative momentum without having to navigate cross-regional travel logistics.

The third pillar of the execution model took place at an elevation of 8,690 feet in the alpine basin of Gulmarg. Centered around the Gulmarg Convention Centre and surrounding venues, this leg served a dual purpose: high-altitude exhibition and high-level industrial familiarization. Beyond exhibition, the Gulmarg leg operated as an immersive retreat for visiting domestic and foreign studio executives, executive producers, and line producers. It provided these decision-makers with a tangible look at the Pir Panjal range's production infrastructure, contemporary winter hospitality capacities, and diverse lighting conditions, positioning the area as a viable, cost-effective alternative to traditional European alpine shooting locations.

The execution of IFFJK yielded several tangible breakthroughs. First, it achieved a vital narrative reclaim. For decades, global and domestic screens have often viewed Kashmir through a binary lens-either as an idealized escapist paradise or through the narrow prism of conflict. Hosting works from Lebanon, Jordan, Iran, France, and Latin America positioned the region as an intellectually curious, sophisticated space capable of engaging with nuanced cinematic art. Second, the festival demonstrated the vitality of public film culture. Following years of limited theatrical exposure and the historic closure of single screens, the heavy footfall across Srinagar and Jammu proved that communal cinema-going remains deeply valued by regional audiences. Third, it built an immediate bridge between aspiring regional talent and the upper echelons of global cinema craft, giving young Kashmiri and Dogri storytellers access to the mentorship of master technicians. Finally, the inter-departmental synergy between DIPR, Tourism, Floriculture, and district administrations demonstrated that the Union Territory possesses the logistics, security management, and administrative capability required to mount complex international events smoothly.

Yet, the success of an inaugural film festival is ultimately defined by whether it can transition from an episodic public relations event into a permanent, self-sustaining cultural institution. The enthusiasm generated during the four days of IFFJK cannot be allowed to dissipate until the next festival cycle. To build upon this foundation, state stakeholders, industry bodies, and creative communities should focus on five strategic areas moving forward:

First, future editions must institutionalize a dedicated Film Bazaar and Co-Production Market. While masterclasses and screenings inspire audiences, industry longevity requires economic transactions. IFFJK must establish an industry market modeled on international platforms, where regional screenwriters from Jammu and Kashmir can pitch projects directly to domestic studios, global streaming platforms, and independent financiers. Integrating a competitive project incubation lab-offering script doctoring and development seed grants-would ensure that indigenous stories move from conceptual treatments into funded production pipelines.

Second, the Union Territory must follow through on creating a digitized J&K Film Talent and Crew Registry. A frequent challenge for productions coming to shoot in the region has been the reliance on bringing entire below-the-line crews from Mumbai or Delhi. The DIPR and local trade bodies should launch a centralized, verified digital portal detailing local gaffers, grips, sound recordists, art directors, actors, makeup artists, and line managers. Establishing mandatory or incentivized minimum quotas for hiring registered local crew members on incoming productions would turn film tourism directly into sustainable, year-round creative employment.

Third, the administrative mechanism governing film production must be streamlined through an empowered, statutory J&K Film Commission. Although the region's film policy outlines single-window clearance, production units often navigate overlapping jurisdictions between municipal, forest, heritage, and security departments. Consolidating all location permits, transparent rate cards, drone flight permissions, and standardized security clearances into a single digital window with legally mandated turnaround timelines will dramatically lower the barrier of entry for international and independent productions.

Fourth, regional authorities should sustain cinema literacy and training throughout the calendar year rather than confining it to the festival week. The Department of Culture and DIPR could partner with premier national institutions such as the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) to deliver certified, intensive short courses in screenwriting, cinematography, sound design, and color grading across Jammu and Srinagar. Furthermore, institutionalizing monthly university film clubs would maintain an active, critical community of young cinephiles.

Finally, the festival must secure a stable calendar slot and pursue international accreditation. To attract high-profile world and Asian premieres, IFFJK needs a fixed date on the global cinema circuit, avoiding clashes with major international events. Over time, the festival administration should work toward accreditation from the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Securing recognized festival status will solidify Jammu and Kashmir's standing on the international cinematic itinerary, placing it alongside respected regional events like the Busan International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India.

The inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir was more than a celebratory assembly of artists; it was a cultural pivot. By relighting auditoriums, casting projected beams across the waters of Dal Lake, and taking world cinema into the mountain expanses of Gulmarg, the festival demonstrated that the region is ready to step beyond being an idyllic backdrop in someone else's movie. Jammu and Kashmir has stepped forward to claim its rightful place as an author of its own stories, an active patron of world cinema, and a vibrant host to the global filmmaking community.

(The author is JKAS officer and the views are personal)