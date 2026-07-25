Valentino launches police footwear collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Reaffirming its commitment to India's uniformed services, Valentino, one of the country's leading premium leather footwear brands today launched its specially curated Police Footwear collection for men and women.

The move comes at a time when Jammu continues to play a strategic role in India's security framework, with a large presence of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, defence personnel and other security agencies.

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Announcing the expansion, Chander Daultani, Managing Director, Guru Shoes Tech Pvt. Ltd said, "Jammu and Kashmir is a strategically important market for us. The region is home to thousands of brave men and women serving in the police, armed forces, and paramilitary organisations. The launch of our Police Collection is our tribute to the personnel who protect our nation every day. "

"Valentino was founded on values of discipline, trust and service. Every product we create reflects these values. Our objective is to deliver products that combine timeless craftsmanship with modern comfort. Today, our shoes are handcrafted from 100% genuine leather by skilled artisans in Agra, carrying forward a rich legacy of craftsmanship while incorporating contemporary technologies for enhanced comfort and durability," said Daultani.

The complete Police Collection for men and women are available through www.valentinoindia.com, Myntra and Nykaa Fashion, while selected Police footwear styles can also be purchased on Amazon, enabling easy access for personnel across the region.

The company plans to gradually expand its retail presence with online presence and leading stores across Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months.