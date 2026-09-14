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Home / Videos / ‘Vakhs of Silence’: Massod  Hussain Paints Lal Ded’s Poetry On Pashmina

‘Vakhs of Silence’: Massod  Hussain Paints Lal Ded’s Poetry On Pashmina

  Lal Ded’s timeless Vakhs come alive through Kashmiri artist Masood Hussain’s unique exhibition, ‘Vakhs of Silence’. The exhibition features hand-painted Pashmina shawls inspired by Lal Ded’s poetry, bringing together Kashmir’s rich traditions of literature, art and craftsmanship in...

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Daily Excelsior
01:19 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Lal Ded’s timeless Vakhs come alive through Kashmiri artist Masood Hussain’s unique exhibition, ‘Vakhs of Silence’. The exhibition features hand-painted Pashmina shawls inspired by Lal Ded’s poetry, bringing together Kashmir’s rich traditions of literature, art and craftsmanship in a contemporary form.

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