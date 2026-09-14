‘Vakhs of Silence’: Massod Hussain Paints Lal Ded’s Poetry On Pashmina
Lal Ded’s timeless Vakhs come alive through Kashmiri artist Masood Hussain’s unique exhibition, ‘Vakhs of Silence’. The exhibition features hand-painted Pashmina shawls inspired by Lal Ded’s poetry, bringing together Kashmir’s rich traditions of literature, art and craftsmanship in...
Lal Ded’s timeless Vakhs come alive through Kashmiri artist Masood Hussain’s unique exhibition, ‘Vakhs of Silence’. The exhibition features hand-painted Pashmina shawls inspired by Lal Ded’s poetry, bringing together Kashmir’s rich traditions of literature, art and craftsmanship in a contemporary form.
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