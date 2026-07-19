Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspension Disappoints Pilgrims; Most Back Safety-First Move

Jammu, Jul 19: Hundreds of pilgrims were left disappointed on Sunday after the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was temporarily suspended due to adverse weather, though most backed the decision, saying pilgrims' safety must take precedence.

Many devotees recalled the devastating landslide on the yatra track on August 26 last year that claimed 32 lives and injured 20 others, saying the tragedy underscored the need for caution during inclement weather.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board suspended the yatra as a precautionary measure following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory forecasting heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides between July 19 and 23.

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"In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the IMD, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims," a shrine board spokesperson said.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following forecasts indicating unfavourable weather conditions in the region," he said.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country said they were dejected after learning that the pilgrimage had been halted.

Many had reached Katra after long journeys, hoping to have darshan of the holy cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills. Some had completed the trek and offered prayers at the bhawan but could not proceed, and were unable to proceed to the Bhairon Temple after authorities closed the route due to deteriorating weather.

Several pilgrims said continuous rainfall, poor visibility and power outages had made conditions extremely challenging while they were returning to Katra on Saturday night. They said authorities regulated the movement of pilgrims by halting them at safer locations along the route.

"We have come from far away and were eagerly waiting for Mata's darshan. Naturally, we are disappointed, but the decision is absolutely right. If the weather is unsafe, the authorities must prioritise the safety of pilgrims," Kamal Kishore, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, said.

He said his group would wait for the weather to improve and complete the pilgrimage once the yatra resumes.

"We have faith that Mata Ji will call us again. Safety comes first, and we support the administration's decision," another group member, Sunil Kumar, said.

The Shrine Board has advised devotees to avoid undertaking the pilgrimage until further notice and to rely only on official communication channels for updates on the resumption of the yatra.

Authorities continue to monitor the weather situation closely, and the pilgrimage will resume once conditions are considered safe for devotees, an official said. (Agencies)