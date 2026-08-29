Vaishno Devi Yatra Shifted To Old Track After Landslide Triggered On Himkoti Route

Jammu, Aug 29: The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has been shifted towards old track following a landslide triggered near Himkoti in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the yatra is suspended temporarily on Himkoti route after a landslide swept debris onto the road.

"The route has been temporarily closed in view of the safety of pilgrims," said officials adding that men are on job and carrying out debris-clearance and restoration work.

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"The route has been closed temporarily and will be restored after debris clearance and declared safe for pilgrimage,"

Speaking about the yatra’s smooth progress along the old route, officials said "the route has been temporily shut down and will be restored after the debris is cleared and the route is declared safe for pilgrims."

Furthermore, they added "Till 4 pm, around 17,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine on Saturday."