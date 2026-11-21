Katra/Jammu, Nov 21: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has recorded a footfall of around 87 lakh devotees so far this year, with the Shrine Board expressing optimism that the number could cross the one-crore mark by the end of the year, driven by the continued influx of pilgrims.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar attributed the encouraging response to improvements in facilities and infrastructure, stating that the Board has consistently focused on enhancing the overall experience of pilgrims visiting the shrine located atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

"Our facilities have been significantly improved, and pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad have immense faith and confidence in the facilities we provide. The Board is making every possible effort for their convenience," Kumar told reporters at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine from across the country and abroad.

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He said this year the number of pilgrims has been considerably higher compared to last year, with the total footfall reaching around 87 lakh.

When asked whether pilgrim footfall could cross the one-crore mark this year, Kumar expressed optimism, saying that the pilgrimage was still underway and a clearer picture would emerge over the next month.

He also appealed to devotees to visit the shrine in large numbers and seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

The latest figures reflect sustained momentum in the pilgrimage throughout the year, with substantial pilgrim arrivals in several months and the Shrine Board hopeful of crossing the one-crore mark by year-end.

According to the monthly figures shared, the shrine recorded 6,96,914 pilgrims in January, followed by 4,45,178 in February and 9,36,046 in March. The footfall stood at 9,14,341 in April before rising to 10,92,776 in May.

June witnessed the highest monthly footfall so far, with 13,13,803 pilgrims paying obeisance at the shrine. The numbers subsequently stood at 6,68,911 in July, 6,25,550 in August and 6,44,242 in September. In October, the shrine again witnessed a significant surge, with 9,82,495 pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage.

The monthly figures from January to October add up to 83,20,256 pilgrims. With November arrivals also taken into account, the overall footfall has reached 87 lakh, the officials said.

They said a comparison with previous years shows that the shrine recorded a total of 69,78,806 pilgrims in 2025, considerably lower than the 94,84,182 devotees who visited in 2024.

The shrine's annual footfall has crossed the one-crore mark in the past, with 1,01,15,647 pilgrims visiting in 2011 and 1,04,95,269 in 2012, which remains the higher of the two recorded figures.

The Shrine Board has continued to undertake measures aimed at improving pilgrim convenience, strengthening infrastructure and ensuring better arrangements for the large number of devotees undertaking the arduous journey to the holy cave shrine, the officials said.