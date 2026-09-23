Vaishno Devi fake silver row: Court grants more time to complete probe

JAMMU, Sept 22:

A local court has granted more time to complete a probe into the alleged 'fake silver' offering row linked to the Vaishno Devi shrine, after the inquiry officer sought additional time citing the need to examine substantial documentary and CCTV material.

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The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Jammu passed the order on September 19 while hearing the case arising from advocate Deepak Sharma's complaint, which sought the registration of an FIR and a fair, comprehensive and scientific investigation into the alleged adulteration, substitution, pilferage and possible misappropriation of around 20 tonnes of silver offerings made by devotees at the shrine, reportedly valued at Rs 550 crore.

A deputy superintendent of police probing the allegations had submitted a status report, seeking additional time to complete the inquiry.

According to the status report, the probe involves examination of substantial documentary and electronic material, including CCTV footage, statements of officials and records relating to the handling, storage and transportation of silver.

The DSP said that detailed examination and correlation of the material was required before the final report could be submitted.

"The inquiry officer has sought some time for completing the inquiry. On the basis of facts/grounds stated in the report, further time is granted to the inquiry officer to proceed with the inquiry," the court said, listing the case for next hearing on October 10.

Sharma, who appeared in person, said the police have disclosed that 116 pages of official records and substantial CCTV and other electronic data concerning the collection, segregation, storage, transportation and processing of the metal offerings have been received, which are presently under examination.

Quoting the status report submitted by the inquiry officer, Sharma said the police said that statements of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board officials, priests, CRPF personnel deployed at the Bhawan, J&K Police officers and Shrine Board security personnel have been recorded.

The report states that the statements of certain senior and concerned Shrine Board officials, whose examination is considered necessary for a comprehensive inquiry, are still to be recorded, Sharma said.

The court was told that correspondence had been addressed to the joint chief executive officer of the Shrine Board/sub-divisional magistrate, seeking preservation and production of relevant CCTV camera footage.

The footage sought reportedly concerns the entire process relating to the metal offerings, including their collection, segregation, storage in the strong room/store, transportation from Bhawan to Katra and the procedure followed thereafter, Sharma said.

He said the police also sought production of the relevant orders, standard operating procedures (SOPs), rules, guidelines and prescribed procedures governing the handling, storage, transportation and processing of the offerings.

Records relating to the government mint were also sought from the Shrine Board for preservation and examination, Sharma said.

According to the report, the material supplied in response to the police correspondence was received on August 18, comprising 116 pages containing orders, SOPs, procedures and records relating to the handling, storage, transportation and processing of the metal offerings.

The report also states that CCTV footage and other electronic data received are substantial in volume and require detailed and systematic examination, Sharma said. (PTI)