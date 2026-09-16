AHMEDABAD, Sep 15: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday flagged off India's first salt container train that will operate between Shivlakha in Gujarat's Kutch to Mithapur in the state, with a special stainless steel container being used to transport this essential kitchen staple.

The minister also dedicated via video conference Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCT) at Bhimasar (Kutch), Devaliya (Junagadh), Chandisar (Banaskantha) and Shivlakha (Kutch), to the nation and laid the foundation stone for the GCT at Linch in Mehsana via video conference.

The innovation of special salt containers will solve salt transportation challenges, Vaishnaw said at the virtual flagging-off ceremony.

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"When the salt produced in Kutch and other parts of Gujarat was transported to every corner of the country by filling it into railway wagons, the weight of the wagon was more than the weight of the salt. Also, the salt has a tendency to absorb moisture, so by the time the salt reached its destination, it would become wet," he said.

"There were all kinds of problems related to unloading, loading and handling. Therefore, today's programme is about this innovation of how salt can be properly transported by railways," he said.

A special stainless steel container has been developed for transporting salt, with loading done from the top and unloading from the side by tilting the container, he said.

The use of stainless steel also achieves the required balance between the weight of the salt and that of the container, Vaishnaw said.

"Today, the country's first new salt container train will depart from Shivlakha," he said.

Vaishnaw said 150 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals had so far been built and made operational across the country, benefiting various parts of India.

"The Prime Minister has always emphasised connecting the railways with all other modes. Whether it is highways, railways or waterways, all of them should be interconnected. Keeping this connectivity in mind, the 'Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal' policy was brought in 2021," he said.

Under this policy, connecting with the railways became very simple, he added.

The minister also mentioned various development works being undertaken by the Railways in the Kutch region, an official release stated.

On this occasion, Gopalpur railway station was also inaugurated in the presence of Gujarat Minister of State Trikam Chhanga and others, it said.

The development of the new station will strengthen rail connectivity and passenger facilities in the region and improve access to rail transportation for passengers in the surrounding areas, the release said.

An important operational benefit of the development of Gopalpur station is that trains arriving from and travelling towards Ahmedabad and Bhuj will not require engine reversal at Gandhidham, it said, adding that it will save operational time and help make train operations smoother and more efficient. (PTI)