Vaidya, Chibber, Kotwal made JKBL Directors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has nominated Santosh Dattatraya Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department as the Government Nominee Director on the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Pawan Kotwal, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh has also been inducted on Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank. With this, the Union Territory of Ladakh which has four percent share in Jammu and Kashmir Bank, has been given representation in the Board.

RK Chhibber has also been inducted as rotational Director on the Board of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Chhibber’s two-year tenure was ending and, therefore, he has been given another two-year term as rotational Director.