Vaibhav serves as National Referee at NSG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Vaibhav Abrol, a student of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and a national medalist in Taekwondo and Fencing from Jammu and Kashmir, served as a National Referee at the 70th National School Games Taekwondo Championship (Under-17 Boys and Girls) held at GCOPE, Ganderbal.

The championship was organised by the J&K Department of Youth Services and Sports, providing a national platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. Abrol credited his coach and mentor, NIS Atul Pangotra, for his guidance and support in his sporting journey.

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He also expressed gratitude to the GNDU Sports Department for encouraging his academic and sporting pursuits. After completing his Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES) from GNDU, Abrol is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) at the university.