Vadodara-Based Parul University’s Students Get Recognition From Guinness World Records At Karate Event In Chennai

Gujarat-based Parul University’s students participated in a record-breaking karate event organized by the World Karate Masters Association in Chennai and received an official recognition from the Guinness World Records.

Samarpit Dubey from the Faculty of Pharmacy and Neelakantam Durga Sai Naga Darahas Naidu from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology have added a new feather in the cap of achievements of the university. Both of them have received an official recognition from the Guinness World Records for participating in a karate event in Chennai.

The World Karate Masters Association (WKMA) organized the karate event, and the participants were gathered to break a record for the most number of people doing karate chops together. This was a group activity that was done with a mutual love of the sport. This gave Samarpit and Neelakantam a chance to come out of their personal training sessions and contribute to breaking a record on a global level.

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Efforts took the credit behind this record because karate is not something that can be picked up overnight. It requires consistent effort to train and a high attention span. Karate also needs lots of patience and dedication to improve. This large-scale event gave them a chance to utilize these skills. This example shows how students can pursue their passions outside of their area of study. Even though pharmacy and engineering are very different subjects, Karate has brought them together.

Parul University believes that all students should grow outside of the classroom. Our campus encourages young students to pursue their passions and participate in activities from various areas. Achievements like this demonstrate why it is important. This achievement made both faculties proud and the whole university. It also gives a message to all students to pursue your passions.

Parul University congratulates Samarpit and Neelakantam for their achievement and wishes them continued success in all that they do.