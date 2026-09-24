Vadodara Based Parul University Brought Cardiac Survivors Together on the Occasion of World Heart Day to Celebrate Life Beyond Treatment

Parul Institute of Medical Sciences and Research affiliated Parul Sevashram Hospital organized a Cardiac Patient Support Group Activity with adult and pediatric survivors of complex cardiac procedures and surgeries on the occasion of World Heart Day. The gathering was meant to be a place for patients and families to gather and meet others, to reconnect with the teams of medical professionals who had supported them, and to share stories of life shaped by their cardiac care. The event also acknowledged the positive changes patients have made as they move forward with a greater awareness of their heart health.

The program stressed the importance of ongoing guidance in the management of cardiac health following major interventions. The hospital’s cardiac specialists engaged with survivors and their families on the importance of regular follow-ups, medication compliance, preventive care, balanced nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle modifications as appropriate. Patients were also praised for following medical advice and taking steps to stay healthy. This interaction gave families a chance to gain practical insights and meet others who had traveled similar medical journeys.

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The program offered, in addition to the clinical discussions, a fun and engaging environment with games, breathing and relaxation exercises, music and dance activities. Survivors enthusiastically took part with their families, turning the gathering into a celebration of conversation, laughter and shared experiences. From children who have grown stronger after complex heart procedures to adults who have adopted healthier lifestyles after major interventions, patients came together to show the many different ways they return to active and fulfilling lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President and Medical Director, Parul University, highlighted the need of patient-centred care beyond medical procedures and said, “Our obligation doesn’t end when a patient leaves the hospital. We want to walk with our patients through their journey of recovery and help them lead a healthier, more confident and happier life. It was truly inspiring to see our cardiac survivors come together, smile, dance and celebrate their second chance at life. This is the spirit of patient-centred care we want to promote.”

The World Heart Day program also highlighted the importance of prevention and early detection of cardiovascular conditions. Participants were advised to have periodic health check-ups and keep a tab on important parameters like blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol and lead an active lifestyle and balanced diet. They also emphasized the need to control stress and get timely medical help for heart symptoms to protect long-term heart health.

Parul Sevashram Hospital has, with this initiative, further strengthened its approach to cardiac care by integrating specialized treatment, continuous patient engagement and preventive health awareness. This celebration by bringing together the survivors along with their families was a chance to celebrate not only their individual achievement but also to create a community of support for cardiac health. This reminds us that heart health demands care, attention, awareness and timely action at every stage of life.