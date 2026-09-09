Vacancies Within PSC

There is a special kind of irony in a Government body whose job is to fill vacancies being unable to have its own. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission-the constitutional body entrusted under Articles 315 to 320 of the Constitution, with selecting officers for gazetted posts across the Union Territory-is currently functioning without a Chairman and with only two of its seven sanctioned members in place. Posts of Controller, Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and other staff, all central to the Commission's day-to-day working, are also said to be lying vacant. For an institution whose entire purpose is recruitment, this is not a minor administrative gap. It is close to organisational paralysis.

The timing makes the situation harder to excuse. The Government has repeatedly promised to fast-track recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir, conscious that unemployment among the most qualified people in the system, and their reward is the educated youth of the Union Territory, has become one of its most politically sensitive issues. Yet one of the very bodies charged with translating that promise into appointment orders is being run on a skeleton staff. Around 205 Assistant Professor posts across various colleges have recently been referred to the Commission. Nearly 500 Plus-2 Lecturer posts have been advertised. Another 200 college-level positions are expected to follow. Add to this the routine load of departmental examinations, promotion committees and medical recruitment, and it becomes clear that two members, however capable, cannot conceivably discharge the workload that seven were meant to share.

What compounds the problem is the silence surrounding it. Nothing in the public domain explains why the Chairman's post has stayed vacant, why five-member positions remain unfilled, or why appointments to Controller and others have not been made. This is not a one-off lapse. J&K PSC has been here before-most notably during the winter of 2023-24, when the Commission was left headless for months after its then-Chairman's tenure ended, forcing the postponement of examinations and leaving aspirants who had booked travel and taken leave from jobs elsewhere stranded and out of pocket. The lack of public explanation over time suggests how casually the Government treats the Commission's staffing altogether.

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The human cost of this indifference is considerable and specific. Recruitment rules in India typically fix an upper age limit for entry into Government service. Every month that a selection process delays is a month closer to that ceiling for candidates who have already invested years in postgraduate degrees, NET, JRF or postdoctoral research. These are not marginal aspirants; they are among the most qualified people in the system, and the reward for that qualification is currently an indefinite wait. In the medical sector, the effect is starker still. Specialists who have completed MCH, DM or DNB degrees and are unable to find timely openings at home are taking their expertise to other countries - a brain drain that a fully staffed Commission, working with the urgency the moment demands, might have gone some way to prevent.

There is also a structural point worth making. A Commission is not just its Chairman and members; it is the administrative machinery beneath them that turns decisions into notifications, interviews into results, and results into appointment orders. Even that staff stands depleted.

None of this is new territory for the Government to navigate. The legal framework for these appointments exists, the vacancies are known, and the consequences of delay have already played out publicly once before. What is missing is not capacity but will. Given J&K's well-documented cycle of advertisement, examination, paper leak and cancellation - a cycle that already tests the patience of every serious aspirant in the Union Territory - a headless, understaffed PSC is not a peripheral inconvenience. It is another link in the same chain of institutional letdown with far-reaching consequences down the chain.

If the Government is genuinely committed to the recruitment drive it continues to announce, it should begin with the Commission responsible for processing it, rather than with the next advertisement. A recruitment body cannot recruit while it is itself waiting to be staffed. Factually, it is more than an administrative embarrassment: a vast void between what is promised publicly and what is getting delivered.