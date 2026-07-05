V-P Radhakrishnan calls for public cooperation in Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll

NEW DELHI, Jul 4: Submitting his duly filled enumeration form under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan today urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the exercise, emphasising that an accurate and updated electoral roll is essential to strengthening India's vibrant democracy.

Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Ashok Kumar along with Election Officials, facilitated the enumeration process at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Delhi.

On the occasion, the Vice-President called upon citizens to extend their full cooperation to the election authorities to ensure the success of the Special Intensive Revision.

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The exercise, aimed at ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll, began on June 30, 2026, and will continue till July 29, 2026.

(UNI)