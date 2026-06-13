V-Mart launches “Denim For Every You”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: V-Mart is serving major denim energy with the launch of its latest campaign, “Denim For Every You.”

Because let’s be real—denim isn’t just something you wear anymore; it’s a whole mood. It’s how you show up, stand out, and express who you are. Whether your vibe is laid-back, edgy, classic, sporty, or trend-first, V-Mart’s latest denim collection is all about celebrating individuality and helping you own every version of yourself. With 12+ fits and over 10,000+ styles, there’s a denim match for every personality, every plan, and every aesthetic.

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Got classes to attend? Weekend plans with the gang? Content to create? A trip on the calendar? Or just looking to give your wardrobe a much-needed refresh? V-Mart’s got you covered. From trending Baggy and Slouchy fits to statement-making Wide Leg, iconic Straight Fit, comeback-favourite Boot Cut, fashion-forward Barrel, utility-inspired Cargo and Carpenter, comfy Joggers, Relaxed Fits, and more—there’s a fit for every mood and every moment. Available across Men’s, Women’s, and Kids’ wear, the collection is designed to keep your style game strong, no matter where life takes you.

And here’s the ultimate style hack—Denims at V-Mart start at just Rs 399. So you don’t have to choose between staying on-trend and staying on budget. Whether you’re building your everyday rotation or chasing the latest denim trend, V-Mart has a fit with your name on it. Walk into your nearest V-Mart store today and find the denim that feels the most like you.

Founded in 2002, V-Mart is an omni-retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana.