Uttarakhand govt increases MBBS interns' honorarium to Rs 25K

DEHRADUN, Sep 11 : The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase the monthly honorarium for MBBS interns in government medical colleges to Rs 25,000 from Rs 17,000, officials said.

Following a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari stated that the honorarium for MBBS interns, previously Rs 17,000 per month, has been raised to Rs 25,000.

Tiwari noted that five government medical colleges are operational in Uttarakhand, located in Srinagar, Haldwani, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Almora, where MBBS and postgraduate courses are conducted.

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He further explained that under the Sports Policy-2021, there is a provision to provide "out-of-turn" employment to athletes who win medals in international or national games for gazetted or non-gazetted posts within the state. To implement this, the cabinet approved a proposal to fill 243 posts across the Sports, Youth Welfare, Home, Transport, Education, and Forest departments. (PTI)