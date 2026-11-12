Uttarakhand disaster death compensation doubled to Rs 8 lakh, aid for damaged houses hiked

DEHRADUN, Nov 11 : The ex-gratia payment for deaths in disasters in Uttarakhand has been doubled to Rs 8 lakh per person, with the Centre also significantly enhancing financial assistance for damaged houses, injured people, farmers and livestock owners in a major relief push for the disaster-prone state.

The revised assistance norms, which also extend death compensation to personnel engaged in relief and rescue operations, have come into effect from the 2026-27 financial year, officials said on Wednesday.

The enhancement was implemented following a request from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The revised norms cover financial assistance provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

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Dhami and state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision.

Under the revised norms, compensation for death due to a disaster has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per person.

Assistance for permanent disability of 40 to 60 per cent has been raised from Rs 74,000 to Rs 94,000 per person, while compensation for severe disability exceeding 60 per cent has been enhanced from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.20 lakh.

For serious injuries requiring hospitalisation for more than a week, the assistance has been increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,500 per person. For serious injuries requiring hospitalisation for less than a week, it has been raised from Rs 5,400 to Rs 7,000 per person.

Financial assistance for loss of clothing has been doubled from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per family. The compensation for loss of household items has also been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per family.

Assistance for search and rescue operations will continue to be provided on the basis of actual expenditure, covering essential services such as boats, helicopters and logistics.

The input subsidy for rain-fed crops has been increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,000 per hectare, applicable for a maximum of two hectares. The minimum assistance has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

For crops under assured irrigation, the subsidy has been enhanced from Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000 per hectare, subject to a maximum of two hectares. The minimum assistance has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,600.

For perennial and horticultural crops, the assistance has been raised from Rs 22,500 to Rs 30,000 per hectare, with the maximum coverage capped at two hectares. The minimum assistance has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,200.

Financial assistance for sericulture, involving the rearing of Eri and Mulberry silkworms, has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per hectare.

For permanent land damage caused by landslides or avalanches, the assistance has been enhanced from Rs 47,000 to Rs 60,000 per hectare.

Compensation for the loss of large animals, including cows, buffaloes, camels and yaks, has been increased from Rs 37,500 to Rs 50,000 per animal, subject to a maximum of three animals per family.

For the loss of small animals such as sheep, goats and pigs, the assistance has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,100 per animal. Compensation for poultry losses has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per bird.

In the fisheries sector, financial assistance for the repair of boats, nets and similar equipment, as well as for the procurement of new boats and nets, has also been enhanced.

The assistance for houses completely damaged in plain areas has been increased from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh per house. In hilly and remote areas, it has been raised from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh per house.

Financial assistance has also been enhanced for partially damaged permanent and temporary houses, completely destroyed huts and animal sheds.

The revised norms also provide for increased assistance to handicraft and handloom artisans for the loss of tools and raw materials.

The Centre has also significantly enhanced the norms for immediate repair and restoration of public infrastructure damaged in disasters. The revised assistance covers roads and bridges, drinking water supply systems, minor irrigation works, power infrastructure, primary and secondary schools, primary and community health centres, as well as panchayat and community assets.

Dhami said Uttarakhand's unique geographical conditions make it particularly vulnerable to disasters such as floods, landslides, excessive rainfall, cloudbursts and snowfall, which often cause extensive damage to life, property, agriculture, livestock, housing and public infrastructure.

"With these enhanced standards, more effective financial assistance can be provided to those affected, and relief and restoration efforts will also gain momentum," he said.

State Secretary of Disaster Management Vinod Kumar said the revised provisions had come into effect for the 2026-27 financial year.

He said necessary directives would be issued to the concerned departments and district administrations to ensure that assistance reaches disaster-affected people promptly, transparently and effectively. (PTI)