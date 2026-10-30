Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: All Six On Board Killed, Says Chamoli SP

CHAMOLI (UTTARAKHAND) , Oct 30: All six people on board the helicopter that crashed into a hillside in Joshimath have died and their bodies found, police said on Friday.

The privately run chopper crashed about an hour after it took off from Badrinath on its way to Dehradun.

The six people on board the Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.’s helicopter were identified as Capt. Himanshu and five male passengers -- Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, and H S Natraja. All of them were from Bengaluru.

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The bodies have been found but not yet recovered, said Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar.

The chopper crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House near Marwari Bridge around 2.20 pm, officials said.

Teams of the Chamoli administration, police, SDRF, Army and ITBP have been dispatched to the site for relief and rescue operations, they said. (Agencies)