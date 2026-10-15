Uttarakhand: 2 killed, 3 injured after car plunges into gorge in Devprayag

DEVPRAYAG, Oct 15: A man and an elderly woman were killed and three others injured on Thursday after a car heading to Rudraprayag from Chandigarh lost control on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway and plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge toward the riverbank below, officials said.

Given the challenging geographical terrain and the river route, police and an SDRF team carrying out the rescue operation had to transport the bodies across the river by a raft to Devprayag, they said.

According to police, the vehicle with a Haryana registration number was carrying five people, including the driver, when it lost control near Pali village, about 4 km from Devprayag toward Srinagar, and fell into the gorge.

Advertisement

Local SHO Krishna Kant said the deceased have been identified as Satyeshwari Devi (72) and the driver, Anil (33), both residents of Chamoli district.

Three others from Rudraprayag – Uttam Singh (33), Tisha Rawat (18) and Sunita Devi (45) – are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Bagi, the SHO said.

“The group was travelling from Chandigarh to Rudraprayag for a religious ritual. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known,” the officer said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pankaj Bhatt, who visited the accident spot, said police have initiated inquest proceedings after informing the families of the victims about the accident. (AGENCIES)