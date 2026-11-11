Utsav Foundation awards scholarships to 17 Kashmiri students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: In order to make education accessible to deserving students, Utsav Foundation, a Gurugram-based non-profit organization today selected 17 financially deserving students from Kashmiri migrant and minority non-migrant families for scholarships under its KUL (Kashmiri Upliftment and Learning) Scheme.

Of the 17 selected students, 11 belong to Jagti Migrant Camp in Jammu, 3 are from Kashmir and 3 are from other parts of Jammu.

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The selected students represent different stages of school education, ranging from kindergarten to Class 12.

Founded in 2016, Utsav Foundation works towards empowering children from underprivileged communities through free and quality education.

Starting with just a few children in a single room, the organisation has gradually grown into a learning centre that provides educational opportunities and holistic development support to hundreds of children.

Under the KUL Scheme, each selected student will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 40,000 annually, with the possibility of continued support until graduation.

The amount will be disbursed directly to the designated school/institution authorities and closely monitored to ensure that it reaches the intended beneficiary.

The initiative aims to reduce financial barriers and ensure that deserving students can continue their education without interruption and work towards a brighter future.

The continuation of the scholarship will be subject to students' academic performance, attendance and an annual review to ensure that the support reaches students who remain committed to their education.

Through the KUL Scheme and initiatives such as VISION (Viksit Bharat Initiative for Student Innovation and Outreach Network) Utsav Foundation aims to extend its commitment to education beyond geographical boundaries, creating opportunities for young learners and helping them become confident, independent and responsible individuals.