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Home / Sports / UT-Level U-11 Chess C'ship from July 17

UT-Level U-11 Chess C'ship from July 17

Excelsior Sports Correspondent SRINAGAR, July 9: The All J&K Chess Association has announced that the UT-Level Under-11 Boys and Girls Chess Championship, which will also serve as the final selection trial, will be held from July 17 at the Srinagar...

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Daily Excelsior
04:23 AM Jul 10, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: The All J&K Chess Association has announced that the UT-Level Under-11 Boys and Girls Chess Championship, which will also serve as the final selection trial, will be held from July 17 at the Srinagar Sports Club.

The top two players in both the boys' and girls' categories will earn the opportunity to represent the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the 39th National Under-11 Boys & Girls Chess Championships 2026, scheduled to be held from August 2 to 8 at the Indoor Stadium, Urwa, Mangaluru. The association has invited all eligible and enthusiastic young chess players from across J&K to participate in the championship. The last date for submission of entries is July 15, 2026, up to 6 pm. Players seeking further information may contact the All J&K Chess Association.

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