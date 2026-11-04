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UT Ladakh Orders Transfer And Posting Of 10 Ad-Hoc Public Law Officers

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 4: In the interest of administration and with permission from the Chief Electoral Officer, the Department of Law and Justice of the UT Administration of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 10 Ad-hoc Public Law...

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Daily Excelsior
04:30 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/LEH, Nov 4: In the interest of administration and with permission from the Chief Electoral Officer, the Department of Law and Justice of the UT Administration of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 10 Ad-hoc Public Law Officers, Law Officers, and District Litigation Officers.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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