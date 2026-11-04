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Home / Latest News / UT Ladakh Forms Panel To Execute Supreme Court’s Digital Directives For Police And Child Welfare

UT Ladakh Forms Panel To Execute Supreme Court’s Digital Directives For Police And Child Welfare

LEH/JAMMU, Nov 4: Following the Supreme Court's directives on October 5, 2026, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has constituted a High-Level Coordination Committee to ensure the time-bound digital upgrade of all police stations and Child Welfare Committees. Headed by...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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LEH/JAMMU, Nov 4: Following the Supreme Court's directives on October 5, 2026, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has constituted a High-Level Coordination Committee to ensure the time-bound digital upgrade of all police stations and Child Welfare Committees.

Headed by the Chief Secretary/Administrative Secretary of the Home Department, the panel includes top officials such as the Director General of Police and the Finance Secretary to oversee real-time CCTNS FIR uploading, transparent equipment procurement according to National Informatics Centre (NIC) specifications, and integrated surveillance networks to combat human trafficking.

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