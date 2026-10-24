UT Administrators to exercise powers under NDCA

NEW DELHI, Oct 23:

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has authorised administrators of eight Union Territories, including Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir, to exercise State Government powers under key provisions of the National Dental Commission Act, 2023.

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This delegation grants them statutory authority to establish dental councils, promote rural dental healthcare, and frame related rules.

According to the notification, the powers have been delegated to the administrators, whether designated as Lieutenant Governors or Administrators, of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Lakshadweep.

The notification states that the President "hereby directs that the administrator (whether known as Lieutenant Governor or the administrator)" of the specified union Territories shall, subject to presidential control and until further orders, exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the state government under Sections 29, 48 and 56 of the National Dental Commission Act, 2023. (UNI)