USTA warns agitation if Govt fails to settle demands

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 4 : The United School Teachers Association, (USTA) Kathua expressed grave concern over the lackadaisical and non-serious attitude of the UT Government towards the long pending demands of the teaching community.

While addressing a joint press conference Rajeev Kumar, Hari Singh and Roop Chand provincial president, general secretary and district president, USTA for Kathua district respectively urged the Government to settle their long pending demands without further delay failing which they will launch agitation.

The Association demanded release of 7th Pay Commission and D.A. arrears to masters working as head teachers and grade 2 and grade 3 teachers, 20 to 22 months pending salary of some G2 and G3 teachers, release of grants to clear pending salary for the month of January 2020 of some head teachers, adjustment of all the left out newly promoted lecturers of various subjects, who are waiting for their adjustments for over a year, fill up all the existing large number of vacant posts of masters, lectures, headmasters, ZEOs and principals and the non teaching staff in the Education Department by way of early D.P.C, regularisation of all in charge lecturers, headmasters, ZEOs, principals and other officers whose files are pending with the human resource management cell, Civil Secretariat, implement norm based transfer policy and transfer teachers, masters, lecturers who are working in far-flung and difficult areas for the last so many years and repatriation of overstayed masters from Udhampur and Reasi districts.

The Association also demanded deferment of impact training for time being during alarming pandemic situation as it is very difficult to carry on stage 2 field work, training of all teachers teaching students of a particular stage (elementary) to achieve required objective, debarring teachers from all types of non-academic duties, start pre-primary classes in each school having primary classes by providing proper infrastructure, releasing of first time-bound promotion in favour of undergraduate teachers appointed with effect from January 1992 to 1997 and according senior teacher grade to trained undergraduate teachers and charge allowance in favour of newly promoted temporary lecturers.

While addressing the media persons, USTA president, Rajeev Kumar said it is highly deplorable and unwarranted that seventh Pay Commission and D.A. arrears of masters working as head teachers and 20 to 22 months pending salary and other arrears of some grade 2 and grade 3 teachers have not been released even after so many years. Hari Singh, general secretary, expressed his strong concern over the inordinate delay in conducting D.P.C. of various cadres including 4th class due to which a large number of posts of masters, lecturers, headmasters, ZEOs and principals etc are lying vacant in the department.