USIC organises seminar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: The University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC), University of Jammu, organised a scientific seminar on “Advanced In Vitro and In Vivo Imaging Systems” at the Department of Zoology, University of Jammu.

Held under the theme “From Cells to Whole Animal: Integrated Imaging Solutions,” the programme brought together faculty members, researchers and students to explore emerging imaging technologies used in biomedical research, drug discovery and preclinical investigations.

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The seminar provided a comprehensive overview of Revvity’s advanced imaging platforms and demonstrated how integrated technologies can be employed to examine biological processes across multiple organisational levels—from individual cells and tissues to complete animal models.

The speakers highlighted the strong interconnection between instruments, analytical platforms and specialised reagents in establishing efficient and reproducible research workflows.

During the technical presentations, an integrated experimental pipeline encompassing sample preparation and automation, DNA and protein characterisation, automated cellular analysis, high-content screening, in vivo imaging and quantitative detection was discussed.

The scientific deliberations covered advanced two-dimensional and three-dimensional optical imaging, fluorescence and bioluminescence imaging, live-cell imaging, high-content cellular analysis and automated quantitative data processing.

The speakers explained how integrated imaging workflows can support research from the initial discovery stage through validation and preclinical investigation.

Among the major technologies discussed was the IVIS In Vivo Imaging System, which enables highly sensitive, non-invasive imaging of experimental animal models. The seminar also highlighted High-Content Screening systems, which combine automated microscopy with advanced analytical tools to generate high-throughput, reproducible and multiparametric cellular data.

The session was addressed by Vishal Gupta, Regional Manager; Siddharth Kapri, Senior Regional Sales Manager; and Dr Shahzada Asad, Senior Business Development Manager-Imaging, Revvity Inc., India and South Asia. Dr Asad, who possesses more than 15 years of experience in cellular and animal imaging, explained the strategic use of live-cell imaging, high-content screening and non-invasive in vivo imaging in contemporary biological and pharmaceutical research.

The programme was attended by the Head, Department of Zoology; Head, Department of Botany; Director, School of Biotechnology; faculty members and research scholars from various Life Sciences departments of the University of Jammu; the Director, USIC; and all staff members of USIC.