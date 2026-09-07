Use AI for 'achhaai': Akhilesh pitches AI for public good, not negative politics

LUCKNOW, Sept 7: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said artificial intelligence (AI) should be used for the benefit of society, including in medical treatment, agriculture and weather prediction.

"Jo samaj mein laaye achhaai, woh hai AI. AI se aaye achhaai (one which brings goodness to society is AI)," Yadav told reporters here.

He said AI could help farmers get appropriate prices for their produce and protect crops by providing weather predictions.

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"AI should be used for good, not for negative politics. Our opposition, who are currently in power and utilising government money, grains and budgets for various activities, are orchestrating conspiracies and creating videos using AI. If they produce such videos, we will produce them too. We will create songs even better than theirs," Yadav said.

Referring to the demolition of a mosque on the premises of the district collectorate in Saharanpur, Yadav questioned the need for the structure to be demolished within 12 hours when the High Court and Supreme Court were in place.

"This was a well-planned strategy and conspiracy," he alleged.

Yadav alleged that the BJP Government wanted to take the entire state on a communal path through its officials as it had no answer to inflation, no plan to provide employment, had failed to attract investment and had not made any significant mark on the international stage.

He also advocated for a caste census.

Attacking the BJP Government, Yadav said, "This Government is so bankrupt that it is selling assets to benefit its own people. Someone is selling major assets, while smaller ones are selling smaller items. Some are selling from Delhi, others from Lucknow. The public is now going to give treatment to these sellers." (PTI)